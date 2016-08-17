The PC Gamer Show: a special guest from Warframe, No Man's Sky, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
Today we're rejoined by Warframe's Rebecca Ford from developer Digital Extremes!
We'll be taking a closer look at our impressions of No Man's Sky, discussing why bad items need to be in games, getting a sneak peak at the latest Warframe update, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- Our impressions of No Man's Sky.
- We take a look at the necessity of bad items in games.
- Rebecca gives us a sneak peak at the new Warframe update.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Tim's sultry pipes soothe our ears.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode: