Popular

The PC Gamer Show: a special guest from Warframe, No Man's Sky, and more

By

We're joined by Rebecca Ford of Digital Extremes to talk space games!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

Today we're rejoined by Warframe's Rebecca Ford from developer Digital Extremes!

We'll be taking a closer look at our impressions of No Man's Sky, discussing why bad items need to be in games, getting a sneak peak at the latest Warframe update, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A. 

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. Our impressions of No Man's Sky.
  3. We take a look at the necessity of bad items in games.
  4. Rebecca gives us a sneak peak at the new Warframe update.
  5. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  6. Tim's sultry pipes soothe our ears.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube 

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks 

Tim Clark

Special guest: Rebecca Ford - Community Producer at Digital Extremes

See comments