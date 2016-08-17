The PC Gamer Show: a special guest from Warframe, No Man's Sky, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

Today we're rejoined by Warframe's Rebecca Ford from developer Digital Extremes!

We'll be taking a closer look at our impressions of No Man's Sky, discussing why bad items need to be in games, getting a sneak peak at the latest Warframe update, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Our impressions of No Man's Sky. We take a look at the necessity of bad items in games. Rebecca gives us a sneak peak at the new Warframe update. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Tim's sultry pipes soothe our ears.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Tim Clark