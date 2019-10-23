The PC Gamer Show 178: The Outer Worlds, new Riot games, BlizzCon predictions

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

On this week's episode, Chris has finished The Outer Worlds and has worlds of thoughts to get out on the subject. Steven details Riot's new slate of games and thinks about how Blizzard might respond with some upcoming BlizzCon announcements. James confounds his guests with a news quiz and his confused, passionate thoughts on Disco Elysium.

On this week's episode, Chris has finished The Outer Worlds and has worlds of thoughts to get out on the subject. Steven details Riot's new slate of games and thinks about how Blizzard might respond with some upcoming BlizzCon announcements. James confounds his guests with a news quiz and his confused, passionate thoughts on Disco Elysium.

