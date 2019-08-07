Popular

The PC Gamer Show 171: The Outer Worlds, Mixer vs. Twitch, Saviors of Uldum

By

New frontiers for space travel, cards, and streaming services.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.  

On this week's show, Chris takes us through his 90-minutes of playtime with The Outer Worlds, Tim talks cards again and details his day with Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum, and James kicks off a discussion about the future of videogame streaming services after Ninja made the jump from Twitch to Mixer. We close with listener questions. 

How to listen:

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Chris Livingston (Twitter)

Tim Clark (Twitter)

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments