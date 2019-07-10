Popular

The PC Gamer Show 167: the best of Tennocon, G2A controversy explained, nude bugs

By

Learn way more about bugs than you ever wanted to know.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.  

On this week’s show, James shares his wealth of Hollow Knight nudes, Tyler breaks down the controversy around G2A and key-resellers, and Steven recaps his time at Tennocon. We end with listener questions. 

How to listen:

Hosts this week: 

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Tyler Wilde (Twitter)

Steven Messner (Twitter)

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
