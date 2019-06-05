Popular

The PC Gamer Show 164: E3 rumor roundup, big publisher predictions, Outer Wilds

E3 is just shorthand for the gamer's third eye.

On this week’s show, Steven expresses his deep love for the cold vacuum of space, then we all make predictions for E3’s big publisher shows and dig into all the rumors and leaks orbiting the electronic three so far.

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Tyler Wilde (Twitter)

Steven Messner (Twitter)

James Davenport

