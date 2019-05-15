Popular

The PC Gamer Show 162: Rage 2, E3 predictions, upcoming hardware

In which James forgets what words are.

This week, Jarred and James break down their whiplash relationship with Rage 2, Jarred foretells the future of hardware, and everyone joins in to predict what they think is going down at this year's E3. 

Hosts this week:

James Davenport (Twitter, Twitch)

Wes Fenlon (Twitter)

Jarred Walton (Twitter)

