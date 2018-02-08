The PC Gamer Show 118: Subnautica, problematic Witcher porn, the weirdest custom PCs, and listener Q&A

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about the most bizarre custom PCs from our build of the week column and deeply troubling Witcher porn (sorry). We close with listener questions as always.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Rachel Weber

Chris Livingston