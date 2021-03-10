The PC Gamer forums are giving away two EPOS prizes to one lucky winner

This month we’re doing something slightly different with our SpecialEffect giveaway. Usually, you’d be vying for the chance to win one awesome prize but, this time around, how does winning TWO awesome prizes strike you?

In the latest installment of our campaign with this amazing charity, we’re now happy to announce that one lucky winner will be walking away with:

(1) EPOS GTW 270 Earbuds

(1) EPOS GSP 601 Headset

The GTW 270 is the perfect solution for your gaming audio needs on the go. Featuring hours of high-end playback and a dual microphone design, this set of earbuds comes with serious compatibility. Link them up to your Nintendo Switch, PS5, Android device, and more! What’s that? Do you have an Apple device? No worries, the GTW 270 also links up with all Bluetooth 5.1 compatible devices.

For when you’re more desk-bound, the GSP 601 is engineered for the competitive gamer. Aside from the comfortable fit and durable design, this headset boasts some serious audio realism thanks to an immersive sound profile. And, like the GTW 270, the GSP 601 is multi-compatible.

(Image credit: EPOS)

To win these impressive pieces, all you have to do is head on over to this thread over on the PC Gamer forums and follow the instructions. Remember, you’ll need to follow each step to make sure your entry is valid! Oh, be sure to enter before 11:59 PM EST April 10 / 04:59 AM GMT April 11. Good luck!