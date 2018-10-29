The Humble Store is giving away Murderous Pursuits with Halloween sale purchases

In line with the old adage that everything comes in threes, the Humble Store has joined Steam and GOG with the launch of its 2018 Halloween Sale. But unlike those others, it's offering a nice little bonus: Buy any game during the sale and it'll toss in a copy of Murderous Pursuits for free.

So many games, so many sales. What's a person with some spare cash to do? If it was me, I might think about one (or more) of these:

As I said in the GOG sale post, there's a lot of crossover between platforms: Prey, for example, is $15 on Steam and Humble. But if you purchase from Humble you get a Steam key anyway, plus a portion of the sale goes to charity and you get the free Murderous Pursuits, which also comes via Steam key. Something to think about.

The Humble Store Halloween Sale is live now and runs until November 5.