GOG is also having a Halloween sale

Steam is the big boy of digital storefront seasonal sales, but it's not the only game in town. GOG is getting in on the Halloween action with its Trick or Treat Sale, which is maybe a little less thematically stratified than Steam's Halloween Sale, but still well worth picking through.

Not sure where to start? As always, I am here with a few suggestions:

Do note that there's quite a bit of crossover between GOG and Steam (they both have Painkiller Black on for $3, for instance, and if you still haven't gotten around to playing Painkiller let me strongly encourage you to do so), so it's probably a good idea to check both platforms before you commit yourself to a purchase.

GOG's Trick or Treat Sale runs until November 5.