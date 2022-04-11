Hearthstone's Crab Rave is dropping beats and free stuff for Voyage to the Sunken City

Audio player loading…

If you've ever wondered what a rave would be like if the DJ was a crab, and everyone in the audience was a crab, and the whole thing was held underwater, Blizzard is here with the answer. It's the Hearthstone (opens in new tab) Crab Rave, and it's dropping beats and bundles to celebrate the upcoming launch of the Voyage to the Sunken City (opens in new tab) expansion.

Yes, I am serious. It's crabs busting moves as far as the eye can see.

There's not a lot of specifics here, but viewers can pick up "surprise bundle drops" throughout the show. To get the free stuff, you'll need to have your Twitch account linked to your Battle.net account: Go into the settings menu on Twitch, select the "connections" option across the top, and then click the "connect" button on the Blizzard Battle.net option. You'll be prompted to log into your Battle.net account—once that's done, you're ready to go.

Free stuff is the obvious attraction but the "Hearthstone remixes" aren't bad in their own right. I'm not a player so can't spot any specific titles, but the show is headlined by Crabicii and features the talents of Shellex, Crȁb, deadcr4b, Krabwerk, Daft Pink, Shellboy Slim, DJ Crabby Jeff, Pinch the Jewels, Shellinem, Blue Crab Cult, Imagine Crustaceans, Li'l Crabby, Panic! at the Crab Tank, Red Hot Steamed Crabs, Crabby Boys, Crabi XCX, and many others.

That's a quality lineup from start to finish, but Wes has a few faves:

(Image credit: Future)

In case it's not clear, that's a gag lineup. But it's Blizzard's gag, not mine, so full credit (or blame) where it's due. And the music is actually not terrible: Some of it is very overtly game-like, but there are some good beats in here too—I plan to keep the stream on for the duration of the show, even though I don't care about the drops. Hearthstone's Crab Rave runs until 5 pm PT/8 pm ET.