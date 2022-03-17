Hearthstone's next expansion will take players on a Voyage to the Sunken City

Audio player loading…

Hearthstone's next expansion has been revealed as Voyage to the Sunken City, an expedition to the ancient city of Zin-Azshari, the home of "beautiful sights and terrifying danger."

Voyage to the Sunken City will feature 135 new cards, a new spell-focused minion type called Naga, and a pair of new keywords: Colossal, which uses secondary cards as "extra appendages that synergize with their main body in powerful ways":

(Image credit: Blizzard)

And Dredge, which enables players to look at the bottom three cards of their deck and then float one up to the top. Cards with the Dredge keyword combine quite nicely with new Azsharan cards that send powerful "Sunken" cards to the bottom of the deck: "Whether it’s sunken treasures, your cool new Legendary, or a well-timed damage spell, Dredge can help you get just what you need."

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The full announcement video serves up a closer look at what it's all about.

The upcoming expansion can be pre-purchased now in a "mega bundle" that includes 80 Voyage to the Sunken City card packs, 5 Golden Voyage to the Sunken City card packs, two random Golden Voyage to the Sunken City Legendary cards, the Queen Azshara Mage hero skin, the Azshara card back, 5 Mercenaries Packs, Battlegrounds Perks*, and the new Boombardment Battlegrounds Finisher. Alternatively, you can opt for the standard bundle with 60 card packs, two random Voyage to the Sunken City legendaries, and the Azshara card back.

Voyage to the Sunken City is set to go live on April 12, and of course there will be plenty of card reveals between now and then, beginning later today. The full library of revealed Sunken City cards can be seen at playhearthstone.com.