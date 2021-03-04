The Future Games Show is coming back this March with 40 new games

E3 was once able to contain an entire year's worth of major game announcements in a single week. But these days there are so many games, we get to feast on livestreams full of announcements year-round. In 2020 our sister site GamesRadar+ joined the E3 festivities by hosting the Future Games Show on June 13th, the same day as our own PC Gaming Show. This year, they're not waiting for summer—GamesRadar+ is bringing back the Future Games Show on March 25th (holy cow, that's soon) to feature more than 40 games.

The Spring Showcase is actually the first of three planned Future Games Shows for 2021, and this one already has some big names attached: 30 publishers including EA, Sega, Water Bros. and Team 17. Here's what to expect from the format: "The show will feature a mix of world premieres, developer interviews and exclusive announcements, highlighting the best upcoming games on PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC."

The 2021 Spring Showcase has another pair of videogame voice actors in the hosting chairs: Nicole Tompkins and Jeff Schine, who played Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira in last year's Resident Evil 3. Schine is also taking on the role of Chris Redfield in Resident Evil: Village—maybe he'll give us a preview of the new Chris during the show. That would be pretty cool, although I feel obligated to point out that last year's PC Gaming Show had an actual robot co-host. You've still got some catching up to do, GamesRadar.

The Future Games Show starts at 5:45 pm EST on Thursday, March 25. You'll be able to stream it on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and GamesRadar+.