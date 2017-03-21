The first Halo Wars 2 multiplayer leader DLC is the 'fierce and fiery' Inferno

Halo Wars 2 has been out for a month, and that means it's time for some DLC. First up is the new, pyromaniacal multiplayer leader Lt. Colonel Morgan Kinsano, known to her comrades as 'Inferno,' who brings with her a variety of new units and abilities, and will be playable in all multiplayer modes.

Kinsano was a 'key insurrectionist leader' in the Outer Colonies before the Covenant invasion drove her to join the UNSC. Because of her background, she's not as disciplined as other officers, but she's nonetheless widely respected for her ruthlessness and 'inspirational presence.'

Kinsano takes to the field in a personalized Flame Cyclops—basically a huge suit of power armor fitted with dual flamethrowers—at the head of the Firestorm Battle Group, a special strike force of ODST, Marines, and Hellbringers "that specialize in delivering Promethean fire to the enemies of humanity." 343 Industries said the character's focus on devastating fire-based damage that's effective against both enemy infantry and structures "embodies new playstyles and opens up new tactics," but also warned that she and her squad are very vulnerable to aerial attacks.

In case there was any doubt as to the theme of this DLC, it will also add the Flame Warthog, Veteran Flame 'Hog, and Veteran Hellbringer units, and the Helldrop, Hellcharge, Napalm Missiles, and Inferno special abilities to the game. Kinsano also has a handful of abilities that are specific to the Deathmatch, Domination, and Strongholds modes, including various boosts and buffs, and the ability to deploy Veteran Flame 'Hogs and the Firestorm Battle Group.

The Kinsano leader DLC is included with the Halo Wars 2 season pass, or can be purchased separately for $6. 34. 343 Industries said it plans new content drops every month, and that more new leaders, with unique units and abilities, and new campaign missions are on the way as well.