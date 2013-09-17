The Evil Within trailer shows bad omens, ignores them

An asylum surrounded by abandoned police cars, a main character rushing to the scene, the unmistakable sense that Bad Things are afoot. But what happens next? Is it: a) cheery resolution, joviality and picnics, or b) mounting dread, gore, and bursting limb monsters? I've got my suspicions. Let's find out if they're correct as we go through The Evil Within's Tokyo Game Show trailer.

Sigh, it's never picnics. At least this Tokyo Game Show trailer has the benefit of not looking like a student-made reshoot of a Nine Inch Nails video.

The Evil Within is due out next year. Chris saw the game a few months ago, and you can read his impressions here .