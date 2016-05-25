The Division 1.2 update is out now, full patch notes released

Ubisoft Massive rolled out a major update for The Division earlier today in the form of patch 1.2, otherwise known as Conflict. In addition to a new Incursion, new gear sets and more, the update makes some sweeping changes to the overall experience, ironing out bugs, smoothing over the UI, and adding new sources of loot, among other things.

The full, extensive patch notes are over here, and are worth perusing if you've been moseying around the endgame these past weeks. The Incursion is the highlight, a level 30 scrap designed for four players, with its accompanying challenge mode set to roll out next week. Oh, and you can cut the rope on Dark Zone extractions now, which is bloody diabolical.

Unfortunately, the patch appears to have triggered a new bug which reportedly removes the player's main character. Reports on Reddit and the Ubisoft forums have been abundant, prompting the publisher to investigate the issue. According to VG247, the problem has already been identified and a fix will be forthcoming.

It's not the first time players have been locked out of the game following a patch: a similar thing happened after 1.02, though Ubisoft were quick to patch it up.