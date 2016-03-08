The creator of Mountain is making a game about being everything

Video games often place you in the shoes of really tough people killing lots of baddies, but what if a video game let you be a paperclip? That's probably not a question widely asked, but Mountain creator David O'Reilly has done so, to the extent that he's made a game about it.

Well, it's not a game about being a paperclip – it's a game about being everything. Announced as a PS4 exclusive, Everything will also be coming to PC at some point in the future, O'Reilly later told Rock Paper Shotgun.

"In Everything, every single thing is a playable character," O'Reilly wrote on the PlayStation blog. "if you can see it, you can be it. The game lets you see the entire universe from the point of view of the thousands of things in it. In other words, there is no distinction between you and the world, or between a level and a character. All these things experience and interact with the world differently."

Everything will release for PS4 "as soon as we finish it", but the PC release is likely to come after that. If you missed out on Mountain, here are Tyler's thoughts on the relaxing browser game.