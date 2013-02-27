The Button Affair - Canabalt recast as a crime caper

The Button Affair is a 2D sprint platformer from the developers of The Cat that Got the Milk . Basically it's a bit like Canabalt, but with three buttons, making it three times as complicated. Here you must run, jump and roll to avoid all manner of deadly traps between you and the heist of the century. It also oozes style, with lead character Enzo Gabriel's criminal escapades and daring escapes displayed in a muted, minimalist way that heavily invokes the suave ideal of 60s and 70s films.

The game is free, and available for Windows and Mac. The developers are also taking donations on behalf of Special Effect , a charity dedicated to helping gamers with disabilities.

Thanks, IndieGames .