The Bradwell Conspiracy is an intriguing mystery thriller from Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

Bossa Studios, the outfit known for Worlds Adrift, I Am Bread and Surgeon Simulator, will publish The Bradwell Conspiracy—a "narrative-driven first person game" that's yet without a launch date.

Developed by debut indie A Brave Plan—whose collective CV includes the likes of Tomb Raider, Ether One and Fable—players are thrown into the aftermath of an explosion. They're then tasked with navigating the wreckage of Bradwell Electronics, and conversing with another survivor, named Amber, by way of AR smart glasses.

"Underlined by its highly-stylised Brutalist aesthetic, and an illustrious vocal cast including Abubakar Salim from Assassin’s Creed Origins and special guest, TV's Jonathan Ross, The Bradwell Conspiracy offers a truly immersive gameplay experience," says publisher Bossa. "Through sending Amber photographs of their surroundings, they must work together in tandem to discover a means of escape. Delving deeper and deeper into the bowels of the company’s secret underground complex, a sickening truth begins to dawn."

Game lead Georg Backer tells us: "The Bradwell Conspiracy is a contemporary mystery thriller set in the near future where the Player Character and Amber, two strangers, are thrown into a dangerous situation and have to work together to escape only to find their journey evolve into one of intrigue and machination...

"For us the interaction between the two characters is very important, which is why we developed and employed the in-game photo mechanic: Allowing players to take photos of the environment to interact with Amber instead of the usual pre-canned dialogue or dialogue trees seen in games today. Because we as people are no strangers to communicate via photos these days, this feels very natural, engaging and personal."

No concrete release as yet, but more on The Bradwell Conspiracy can be found on its official site and Steam page. Here are some screens: