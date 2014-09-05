The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth arrives in November, new trailer arrives now

It's not quite ready for prime time yet, but The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth now has a launch date that's not too far down the road. A "release date trailer" has also made its way to the tubes, and I'm not exaggerating when I say that it can generously be described as quite possibly the weirdest thing you'll see all day.

I don't know what to tell you. I thought the Voyeur For September trailer was weird, but this is clearly a whole new dimension of strange. There are some gameplay bits in there, which is nice, but then there's the... other stuff. Is it art? Maybe. Whatever you want to call it, it's way over my head. Feel free to explain if you have insights to offer.

The important part is this: The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, a remake of the 2011 release built on an new and more efficient engine with updated art, effects, music, and "hundreds upon hundreds of designs, redesigns and re-tuned enhancements," will launch on November 4. Find out more and lay down your preorders at Steam .