Talking about "the best Razer laptop for gaming" is almost redundant. Pretty much everything Razer does is fine-tuned for PC play, and the black-and-green brand is one of PC gaming’s biggest names. It popularized the RGB lighting craze with Chroma technology, has products for nearly every aspect of PC gaming, and has a legion of loyal fans… Which is why you might specifically be looking for one of its laptops. It could also be because they make some of the best gaming laptops around. Since 2011, the Razer Blade has been one of the best true gaming laptops—powerful enough to play games at high specs, and portable enough to actually carry around. The newest model, the Razer Blade 15, is currently one of our favorite laptops. Of course, there are plenty of other variants, all of which are pretty great. If you’re going to limit yourself to a single brand for your next gaming laptop, you could do much worse.

For the moment, if you want the absolute best of the best Razer laptop, you should go with the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model. With an Intel Core i7-8750H processor and Nvidia RTX 2080, it’s an immensely powerful gaming PC by any standard. Of course, the fully loaded model will set you back more than $3,000, but if you play the sales, you might be able to get it for less.

The best Razer laptop for gaming 2019

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H — i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 — 2080 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) — 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS 60Hz — 144Hz | Storage: 512GB SSD | Battery: 80Wh | Dimensions: 9.3 x 0.70 x 14 inches | Weight: 4.56 — 4.83 lbs

Unparalleled build quality

Long battery life

Costs more for the same

No longer thinnest or lightest

If it weren't for the initially prohibitive asking price (and the fact that the confirmed 4K model wasn't available), I would have bought a Razer Blade 15 on day one. Yet, in retrospect, it's a good thing I didn't because the laptop formerly known as the "world's smallest gaming laptop" is finally shaping up to be the best Razer laptop for gaming the company has ever made. Today it comes in a variety of flavors, ranging from the affordable GTX 1060 base model to the incredible RTX 2080 "Advanced Model" whose profile is even leaner at 0.7 inches thin. At the same time, it weighs fewer than five pounds, making it the perfect travel companion.

In order to achieve such a feat, unfortunate concessions were made. Ethernet, for example, is nowhere in sight, so playing games on a wired connection requires shelling out for one of those maligned USB-C adapters. Though the arrow keys on the keyboard are a little out of place as well, these are minor flaws I can overlook. Otherwise, the Razer Blade 15 is a contemporary example of how to do gaming laptops right. Rivaling the MacBook Pro in its size, while simultaneously giving it a run for its money in terms of performance—not to mention keyboard reliability and comfort— the Razer Blade 15 is hands down the best in it class.

Read full review: Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2019)

2. Razer Blade 15 Base Model

The best Razer laptop for gaming on a budget

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H — i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q — RTX 2060 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS 60Hz — 144Hz | Storage: 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD — 512GB SSD | Battery: 65Wh | Dimensions: 9.3 x 0.78 x 14 inches | Weight: 4.56 — 4.83 lbs

Dual storage option

Gigabit Ethernet

Thicker frame

Smaller battery

Assuming the Advanced Model costs too much, the Razer Blade 15 Base Model is a formidable alternative. Wielding up to RTX 2060 graphics—that's non Max-Q, mind you—the Base Model is a more affordable alternative to Razer's flagship 15-inch machine. It still has the 15.6-inch display intact, but don't bank on a 4K panel. This one ranges from full HD, that is 1920 x 1080 pixels on show, 60Hz to full HD 144Hz. Either way, the screen is a proper fit for the GPU inside. I'm talking GTX 1060 Max-Q, which fares about 10 percent slower than a normal GTX 1060, or a full-blown RTX 2060. While the former sticks to a standard last gen Intel Core i7-8750H, the latter pairs nicely with the Santa Clara chipmaker's latest 9th gen equivalent.

Unlike the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model, the Base Model does have the Gigabit Ethernet connection we complained about the lack-thereof in the 2018 Razer Blade 15 model. It also bears an additional storage slot and the option of a more capacious, 1TB or 2TB traditional spinning hard drive. Should you be willing to splurge on the RTX 2060 machine, there's an empty 2.5-inch SATA slot for adding an extra SSD later. That does, however, mean the Razer Blade 15 Base Model is thicker than the Advanced Model, so if you were hoping for the same 0.7-inch, ultra-thin profile of the higher end notebook, you're all out of luck. On the bright side, 0.78 inches ain't so bad either. I personally just wish it had the same 80 watt-hour battery.

3. Razer Blade Stealth 13

The best Razer laptop for gaming light and getting work done

CPU: Intel Core i7-8565U | GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620 — Nvidia GeForce MX150 | RAM: 8GB — 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) — 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS 60Hz | Storage: 256GB — 512GB SSD | Battery: 53.1Wh | Dimensions: 8.3 x 0.6 x 12 inches | Weight: 2.82 — 3.04 lbs

Remarkable build quality

Dolby Atmos on the house

Victim of the dreaded Razer tax

Poor gaming performance

When I reviewed the 5th-generation Razer Blade Stealth earlier this year, I lamented its disappointing gaming performance. It was, after all, pitched to me as a "gaming ultrabook." As a regular ultrabook capable of light gaming on the side, however, it's one of the best. Sold with or without discrete Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics, the Razer Blade Stealth is the best Razer laptop for gaming on a budget. Granted, there aren't a whole lot of options. For the price, you could buy a beefier, high performance PC adorned with all the latest bells of whistles. But then you'd be missing the point.

At 0.6 inches thin and around three pounds light, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is meant to be carried around, either for work or for play. Its six-plus hour battery life bodes well for its endurance. Its small, 4.5" x 1.5" x 1" USB-C power brick is a shining example of how little space a charging cable should occupy in your bag. And despite the low frame rates it produces in massive triple-A blockbusters, it is ideal for indie games and esports with simple graphics that don't necessitate fancy graphics solutions. All told, the Razer Blade Stealth is a first-rate ultrabook that does some gaming, even if it's not at 60fps all the time.

Read full review: Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2019)

4. Razer Blade Pro 17

The best Razer laptop for gaming on a big screen

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700HQ — i7-7820HK | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 — 1080 | RAM: 16GB — 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS 120Hz — 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) G-Sync IGZO 60Hz | Storage: 2TB HDD, 256GB SSD — 2TB SSD | Battery: 70Wh — 99Wh | Dimensions: 10.9 x 0.88 x 16.8 inches | Weight: 6.78 — 7.69 lbs

Unique mechanical keyboard

Comparatively small footprint

Short battery life

Outdated specs and design

Admittedly, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is due for an upgrade. What was impressive two years ago when it was last refreshed is now getting long in the tooth. Still, it's worth noting that it's the only 17-inch laptop Razer currently sells, making it the obvious pick for gaming on a big screen. It's also one of the last remaining Razer Blade models you can buy with an IGZO display, which consumes less power than its IPS alternative, a nifty inclusion given the nature of the power-hungry Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 found inside its gorgeous shell.

Speaking of which, its design might be antiquated, but when it first launched, the Razer Blade Pro 17 was so ahead of its time that it certainly doesn't look as old as it could. Its bezels are beefy, yes, but its tucking of a full-blown mechanical keyboard inside a slender 0.88-inch frame is an achievement worthy of praise. To this day, it's one of the few gaming laptops on the market to attempt such an undertaking, much less pull it off. Better yet, it tried something new with the touchpad, too, as its "starboard" touchpad placement and accompanying scroll wheel are innovative enough to warrant a sequel. Until then, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is your best bet.