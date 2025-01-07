Nvidia has announced a whole host of gaming laptop GPUs at CES 2025, from the RTX 5070 all the way to the big RTX 5090

Nvidia has announced a slate of next-generation desktop graphics cards at CES 2025, but rather unusually, a whole raft of RTX 50-series mobile GPUs have received an announcement of their own at virtually the same time.

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang started with an announcement the next-generation Nvidia desktop GPUs, before moving on to the mobile version of the RTX 5070, showing off a laptop with an RTX 5070 inside that he says will be available for $1,299, starting when the new GPUs become available in March.

Huang brought a thin laptop onstage and held it up next to an RTX 4090, saying "we're going to shrink it, and put it in [the laptop]. Does that make any sense?"

No Jen-Hsun, not really. But according to Huang, thanks to the power of Tensor cores and pixel generation, the energy efficiency is "off the charts", and as a result you get "RTX 4090 performance" for a relatively small sum. Hmm.

It wasn't the only laptop GPU that got its time in the sun, either. Laptops featuring the RTX 5090 will start at $2,899, the RTX 5070 Ti at $2,199, and the RTX 5070 at $1,299.

The mobile version of the RTX 5090 boasts 10,496 CUDA Cores, and 24GB of GDDR7 memory, while the RTX 5080 laptop GPU has 7,680 CUDA cores, 16GB of GDDR7, and promises twice the performance of the GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU.

The RTX 5070 family, meanwhile, will be split into two, with the regular RTX 5070 featuring 4,608 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR7 memory. It's more powerful sibling, the RTX 5070 Ti, will have 5,888 CUDA cores, and 12GB of GDDR7.

So there we have it, a whole raft of laptop GPUs announced at virtually the same time as the desktop cards. It seems that DLSS 4 will play a heavy role in making that RTX 4090-like performance from a laptop feasible, but hey-ho. At least we can all stop speculating about the naming schemes and whether we'll see laptop GPUs at all at this point.