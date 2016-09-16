The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

Buckle up observers of digital athletics, we've got a big one inbound. DreamHack Bucharest is hosting a CS:GO and Hearthstone tournament this weekend, neither of which you'll want to miss. Additionally, the Tokyo Game Show will play host to the Capcom Pro Tour Japan Cup, and Rocket League's Open Qualifiers are also wrapping up. Here's the full rundown...

Rocket League: Championship Series Season 2 Open Qualifiers week 2

The open qualifiers wrap up this weekend, with NA on Saturday and EU on Sunday. These will decide the final line-up for Season 2, where all the teams will play for their chunk of a $250,000 prize pool. You can watch the official stream right here , with NA beginning at 20:00 CEST/12:00 PDT and EU at 17:00 CEST/09:00 PDT

CSGO: DreamHack Bucharest - Zowie Open

The group stages are already under way, but all the good stuff from the Zowie Open will be happening this weekend, with $50,000 going to the first place team. Saturday begins at 09:20 CEST/01:20 PDT, and then the semi-finals on Sunday kick off at 09:30 CEST/01:30 PDT. You can find the English livestream right here.

Hearthstone: DreamHack Bucharest - PGL Tavern Tales & Americas Summer Championship

Hearthstone also has a large tournament happening at DreamHack this weekend, with a stacked field including Xixo, SuperJJ, RDU, Kolento and more. The Tavern Tales tournament begins at 09:30 CEST/01:30 PDT on both Saturday and Sunday, and you can watch it live right here.

And if that doesn't sate your need to watch young people suffering at the capricious whim of RNGesus, there's also the Americas Summer Championship running on the same days. It starts at 09:00 PDT and can be watched on the main playhearthstone Twitch channel. The competitors are, as we're now getting used to, less known names, but the quality of play should be strong.

StarCraft II: SHOUTcraft Kings September 2016

The monthly SHOUTcraft King of the Hill tournament returns for its September showdown. Four competitors will play 20 maps, with the winner continuing to battle until they are defeated, and winning $250 for each map won. It starts at 13:00 CEST/05:00 PDT on Saturday, and you can watch it all here.

Capcom Pro Tour: Japan Cup 2016

The Tokyo Game Show is going on right now in Japan, and with it comes the Capcom Pro Tour Japan Cup. Here, a whopping 256 players will meet to duke it out. Play begins on Friday at 05:00 CEST/21:00 PDT, then 02:00 CEST/18:00 PDT on Saturday, and finally 04:00 CEST/20:00 PDT on Sunday. You can find the official stream here.