The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

The International's casting got weird this year.

The International continues this weekend, but even if you’re not interested in the biggest Dota 2 tournament of the year, there’s plenty of other weekend matches to keep you company.

Dota 2: The International 2016

This is it. After some stunning results this week, Saturday will determine the winner of this year’s record $9 million grand prize. After a lower-bracket finals best-of-three match, the winner of the lower bracket will advance to a best-of-five in the grand finals. The broadcast begins tomorrow at 10 AM Pacific from Key Arena in Seattle, WA.

Our expert Chris Thursten has been at the tournament all week, and you can catch up on his excellent coverage of The International here. Watch The International livestream here.

Overwatch: Overwatch Open - week 4 qualifiers

The open qualifiers for the $300,000 prize pool Overwatch Open tournament wrap up this weekend. The top 12 teams, six from NA and six from EU, will be chosen based on their overall points from the last four weeks, qualifying to compete in the regional finals taking place next month. The games begin at 07:00 PDT/17:00 CEST on Saturday and 11:00 PDT/21:00 CEST on Sunday, and you can watch it all right here .

League of Legends Championship Series quarterfinals

NA and EU League of Legends players will be vying for semifinals spots this weekend in a series of LCS matches. On the NA side, Cloud9 and Envy will be playing a best of five on Saturday, followed by CLG vs. Liquid on Sunday. The winners of those matches will have to play against Immortals and TSM next weekend. On the EU side, Giants and Unicorns of Love throw down on Saturday, followed by H2K and Fnatic on Sunday. The winners will play Splyce and G2 Esports next weekend.

Matches begin with the EU at 8:00 PDT/18:00 CEST both Saturday and Sunday. Watch 'em here.

Smite Epsilon Invitational LAN

This weekend's Smite LAN is lean and mean: the four best teams from North America and Europe will be competing for a $26,247 community-raised prize pool. Small potatoes compared to The International, but this event will likely be a preview of the teams you'll see at the next Smite World Championship. Panthera (formerly known as Epsilon, the 2016 Smite World Championship winners) go up against Enemy, the underdogs who earned second place at the SWC, and Paradigm and SoaR Gaming. If you follow Smite at all, you'll recognize most of the names competing in this invitational.