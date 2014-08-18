The best highlights from CS:GO's ESL One Cologne 2014 tournament

The ESL One Cologne 2014 CS:GO championship went down as the most-watched Counter-Strike event in history, with over 400,000 combined viewers watching live in-game or through the ESL stream over the weekend. There were plenty of memorable frags, clutches, and comebacks during the 16-team, four-day event, the best of which I've collected here.

Every ace (one player notching five kills) from the tournament

The final moments of the last in the three-match series between Cloud9 and NiP

LDLC's apEX notches a 3K on a terrific eco round

Dignitas' dupreeh walks through smoke and is rewarded… for a moment

A disgusting jump-USP headshot at the end of this clip

Semphis with an amazing stealth retake on de_dust2's bombsite B

One of our favorite matches of the tournament, an incredible double-OT comeback

The moment of victory for Swedish team Ninjas In Pajamas