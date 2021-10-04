The Asus and Noctua Edition RTX 3070 seems like it's going to be as quiet as it is brown

Earlier in the week, a leaked image of the very brown Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition was discovered, leading to speculation on whether we would see this thing released anytime soon. Asus has now officially announced its team-up with cooling specialists Noctua as it unveiled the Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition along with an overclocked version, the 3070 Noctua OC Edition coming out this month.

What makes these unique-looking GPUs special is the sizeable 2.3-slot heatsink and two NF-A12x25 fans. This provides a 10dB lower sound pressure level, making the Noctua quieter than your average GPU and providing decent airflow. I can already see what funky wood PC cases take advantage of these GPUs in Noctua's signature brown color scheme.

"By using our NF-A12x25 fans and collaborating to fine-tune the heatsink for use with them, this card achieves a significant boost in performance-to-noise efficiency," Said Noctua CEO Roland Mossig in a statement about what the NF-A12x25 fans and heatsink adds to the Asus line of GeForce GPUs.

(Image credit: Asus)

Here are the specs for each card:



ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua OC Edition

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

CUDA Cores: 5888

OC mode boost clock: 1845 MHz

Gaming mode boost clock: 1815 MHz

8 GB GDDR6

PCIe® 4.0 interface

2 x native HDMI 2.1

3 x native DisplayPort 1.4a

Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition

CUDA Cores: 5888

OC mode boost clock: 1755 MHz

Gaming mode boost clock: 1725 MHz

8 GB GDDR6

PCIe® 4.0 interface

2 x native HDMI 2.1

3 x native DisplayPort 1.4a

Expect to start seeing the RTX 3070 Noctua Edition showing up at retailers later this month. If this year has been any indicator, you can expect these GPUs won't be on store shelves for long. We emailed Asus to get pricing on these cards, and we were told that MSRP has still not been set. We will be sure to update as we find out.