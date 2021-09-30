The Asus X Noctua RTX 3070 is exactly what I wanted it to be: so brown

Graphics card maker Asus and cooling specialist Noctua have held up their side of the bargain with their previously rumoured GeForce RTX 3070 collaboration. According to new photos from an Asus representative in Vietnam, the Asus X Noctua GeForce RTX 3070 is all kinds of beige and brown—like, so brown.

The card was first spotted over on the EEC as "RTX3070-8G-NOCTUA", but even before that time rumours were bubbling to the surface about a collaboration between the two. What can I say, the people want brown graphics cards— that includes me .

And, boy, are there shades of it here. Images of the card were posted to the ROG Vietnam Facebook page by an Asus employee ( spotted by WCCFTech ), although have since been taken down. That's likely a sign that these images were shared a little too early.

(Image credit: Facebook)

While it was still up, at least, the post also estimated a launch price of roughly 26 million Vietnamese dồng, which is around $1,100. A tall price to pay for a GeForce RTX 3070, which carries an MSRP of $499. That said, we don't yet know if Asus intends to sell the graphics card beyond Vietnam, and it's unlikely to be priced in line with the current exchange rate if it was.

That Noctua branding is bound to count for more than looks alone, though. There are two NF-A12x25 fans loaded up onto the outside, and beneath that appears a sizeable heatsink too.

So, love it or hate it? Asus and Noctua have leaned in to the beige styling we've come to expect from Noctua's coolers. While that's sure to be a divisive look, there are plenty of sci-fi looking GPUs out there, just be thankful someone's catering to other tastes.