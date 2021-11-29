The Astro A40 TR is $50 off for a swell Cyber Monday gaming headset deal

If no other gaming headset Cyber Monday deals have stuck your fancy yet, take a look at this Astro A40 TR wired set. There's currently a solid $33 discount on it, taking it down to just $100. The Astro A40 wired comes down in price to $120 pretty regularly, but seeing it at a penny under $100 is less common.

The A40 TR is an open-back wired headset with a boom microphone that you can swap to either side based on your preference. Although it comes as an open back by default, you can pick up a mod kit with it to customize your speaker tags if you'd like.

There are a couple of different versions, but PC gamers need not worry. Both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions also have a PC splitter available so you can take your pick of colors. If you're a console owner as well, you can connect the 3.5mm jack into the Xbox X/S or PS5 controller for easy stereo sound and voice chat.

Astro A40 TR | Wired | Open-back | $149.99 Astro A40 TR | Wired | Open-back | $149.99 $99.99 on Amazon (save $50)

The Astro A40 TR is a wired gaming headset with 40mm drivers that are tuned for gaming. It also offers customization and versatility for anyone that switches between PC and console play.

This particular headset doesn't quite rate on our own list of best gaming headsets, though we acknowledge that lots of folks still enjoy Astros. I'm not into the semi truck exhaust pipe look on the A40s myself, but a swappable microphone is rather handy.

In case you're still shopping around, here are a couple of other Cyber Monday gaming headset deals that you can still snag for under $100. In particular, the HyperX Cloud Alpha S is one we've reviewed well. Its even cheaper alternative, the HyperX Cloud II, is also still on sale and rates on our list of best gaming headsets. The Sennheiser PC37X headset down below is another good set to consider.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S HyperX Cloud Alpha S | Wired | Closed-back | $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy (Save $50)

Similar to the Cloud II, the Alpha S has great quality sound and reliable build quality behind it, with a little more frequency range. Its USB adapter also makes it more versatile for cross-platform usage. We gave it an 82 in our Cloud Alpha S review, so you can bet it's a cracking headset, but particularly so at this price.