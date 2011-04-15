TF2 gets hatless update. Features KOTH Badlands, coaching tools and performance tweaks instead

In a bold move, Valve have released a Team Fortress 2 update that doesn't contain any hats. Not even a little one.

It's got loads of other cool stuff though, including coaching and training tools, an improved voting system, better performance, and a dedicated King of the Hill version of Badlands. Badass.

Click more for the details.

The new coaching tools will matchmake you with a more experienced player who can give helpful hints while tethered to you. If you end up tethered to Craig , we recommend an immediate reboot.

There are also improved tutorials for the Demo Man, Engineer, and Spy, dedicated class duels, and more intelligent bots, for all you bot-hunters out there. Better voting, voice chat, loading times, and the ability to link a server to a Steam ID will help optimise your sessions and generate a real sense of hubris.

Read the complete patch notes here .

Are you sad about the lack of hats? Or have you got enough already?