Tekken 7 is the best-selling game in the series in 26 years

It's shifted over 9 million copies, beating Tekken 3's 8.5 million.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)
Tekken 7 has officially shifted over nine million copies, cementing itself as the best-selling game in the series.

It's managed to beat out Tekken 3's 26-year record as the series bestseller, which stood at 8.5 million copies. The only other game to come close to those numbers was Tekken 5 at 8.2 million copies sold, which makes Tekken 7's milestone all the more impressive. Creator Katsuhiro Harada also revealed that the series has reached a cumulative total of 53 million copies sold.

Tekkies 7 has had one of the biggest lifespans in the series, with the console version hitting its five-year anniversary on June 2. With Street Fighter 6 already announced and EVO kicking off later this summer, fans (including myself) are desperate for any crumb of new Tekken goodness. With Tekken 8 being one of the games to appear in the huge Nvidia GeForce leak (opens in new tab), there's a good chance we'll be seeing some sort of reveal at EVO. A gal can dream at least, right? For now, I'll make do with frighteningly well-made mods (opens in new tab) and the upcoming Tekken anime. (opens in new tab)

