Teaser for transhumanist adventure State of Mind shows a bleak, Blade Runner-esque future

Daedalic Entertainment revealed their upcoming adventure game, State of Mind, at E3 2016. We posted some screenshots and information about the transhumanist adventure game on Friday, prior to the reveal, but there's now a teaser trailer which you can check out above. The game takes place in two realities: the oppressive Berlin of 2048, and the virtual utopia called City 5, the latter of which is populated by people who have digitized themselves to flee the real world. One of the characters you play has access to both worlds after an uploading error essentially split his consciousness in two.

While the teaser doesn't show any gameplay, it certainly sets the mood of a bleak and rainy dystopian future that gives off a real Blade Runner vibe. The music, Faada Freddy's moody and melancholic "Reality Cuts Me Like a Knife" doesn't hurt, either.

State of Mind is planned for release in early 2017. The game's Steam page is also up if you're looking for more information.