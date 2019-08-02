Teamfight Tactics adds three more 'Little Legends' to the PBE

(Image credit: Riot Games)

Little Legends are the cute little characters who represent the player in Teamfight Tactics. There are currently six of them—Furyhorn, Hauntling, Silverwing, Featherknight, Runespirit, and Molediver—plus River Sprite, who represents players who don't have a Little Legends skin equipped. Soon that number will grow by three, as Hushtail, Paddlemar, and Protector are set to join the fight with the launch of the 9.16 patch.

The Hushtail is an explorer that can be difficult to spot unless you're looking for its three bushy tails; the Paddlemar hopes to fly someday, but right now sleep is a bigger priority; and the Protector is a fierce flying beast with gems embedded along his spine. Each of the new Little Legends can evolve into six variants:

Hushtail

Moontipped Husttail

Mistberry Hushtail

Fae Hushtail

Untamed Hushtail

Monarch Hushtail

Eternal Hushtail

Paddlemar

Jade Paddlemar

Rosebloom Paddlemar

Tidepool Paddlemar

Glamorous Paddlemar

Caldera Paddlemar

Yuletide Paddlemar

Protector

Jeweled Protector

Shadowgem Protector

Reigning Protector

Skygem Protector

Fierce Protector

Sunborn Protector

The new Little Legends are available now on the League of Legends Public Beta Environment [PBE] and are expected to arrive on the live servers on August 14, when the 9.16 patch rolls out. And there will no doubt be more to come: Riot confirmed earlier this week that Teamfight Tactics is here to stay.