Tales From the Borderlands returns to stores next week

Tales From the Borderlands, Telltale Games' adventurous take on the hit Gearbox shooter series, has been out of circulation for a long while now. It was delisted from GOG, along with all other Telltale games, in mid-2019; prior to that, it was also removed from sale on Steam—the store listing is still there, but you can't actually buy it.

That will soon change, however, as Gearbox announced through the official Borderlands Twitter account that it's coming back next week.

Tales from the Borderlands returns to storefronts February 17! Set between Borderlands 2 and 3, Tales from the Borderlands follows the stories of Rhys, a Hyperion suit, and Fiona, a con artist, on a quest borne of greed but destined for greatness. pic.twitter.com/6L1O5fTm0iFebruary 10, 2021

Telltale's games, including Tales From the Borderland, disappeared from most online storefronts following the studio's closure in late 2018. Skybound Games stepped in to bring back The Walking Dead games, but it wasn't until Telltale itself returned (in name, at least) that some of its other games, such as Batman, Monkey Island, and The Wolf Among Us, started to resurface. Tales From the Borderlands is another big comeback: It's based on the shooter series but sufficiently distant from it to stand alone as its own distinct, and very good, thing.

"It’s a story adventure spin-off which balances Borderlands’ urge to be impressed with itself for using swears with some great new characters and a tinge of sincerity," we said in our 89% review. "It’s not serious, but finds its levity through character-driven jokes more than screaming violence. There are are plenty of gruesome deaths, to be sure, but Telltale has created a stand-alone comedy adventure that succeeds because of great storytelling, not 'midget psychos' or freaking Claptrap."

Epic didn't specify which storefronts Tales of the Borderlands will be returning to, but since it's already listed on Steam I'd say it's a good bet you'll be able to find it there. I've asked 2K about Epic and GOG, and I'll let you know what they say.