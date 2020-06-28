Telltale's delisted Monkey Island game returns to Steam and GOG

When Telltale Games closed in 2018, several of their games were delisted first on Steam and then other storefronts. Players who had already purchased series like Back to the Future and Tales of Monkey Island—a five-part continuation of the LucasArts series with Dominic Armato returning to voice self-styled mighty pirate Guybrush Threepwood—still had access to their copies, but they were no longer available for sale.

Some of Telltale's games have since returned, with The Walking Dead receiving a definitive edition and Batman a "shadow edition", but others remained missing. Until now, Tales of Monkey Island was one of them, but with little fanfare it has returned to both Steam and GOG with Athlon Games listed as its publisher, and is on sale for half-price on both.

Tales may not be the most beloved of the Monkey Islands, but it's good to have the whole series available again. Several of Telltale's other games are still unavailable however, including the excellent Tales from the Borderlands.