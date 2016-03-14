Tacoma gets bumped into 2017

Tacoma, the haunting sci-fi exploration game from the developers of Gone Home, has been pushed from a vague date of mid-to-late 2016 to spring 2017.

"After we did our big unveiling last summer," Fullbright relates on its blog, "we sent out a playtest build to a bunch of fellow developers we trust, took a long hard look at their feedback and our own feelings on where we were at, and decided to reexamine and rework a number of the core assumptions we’d held about the game."

Those assumptions relate to features as diverse as the action of gravity to the message that the team wants to convey on the implications of augmented reality. They set about revamping the lot, producing another playtest that has been received with enthusiasm. Revamps take time however, so the whole schedule has been shunted six months, but as delays go it sounds like a productive one—Evan was certainly in two minds about an early build.