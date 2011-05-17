Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition gets early July release date

As reported by CVG , Capcom have confirmed the PC version of Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition will arrive in early July.

PC gamers missed out on Super Street Fighter IV's updated features when it was released on consoles last year, but Capcom appear to be putting more emphasis on our favourite platform this time around. According to their official blog , "Nobody wants to get the PC version out as soon as possible more than us. We still have some logistical hoops to jump through before we can set a hard and firm date, but the goal is to definitely be in the earlier part of July." This is excellent news.

Capcom recently confirmed Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition details and mentioned that they're planning on taking PC gaming more seriously . We welcome more evidence of this.