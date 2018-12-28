Super Meat Boy is free on the Epic Games Store

Log in to the Epic Games Store today and you'll find a new freebie: 2010's brutally challenging platformer Super Meat Boy. It's yours at no cost if you've got (or make) an account with Epic, and it'll remain that way until January 10. Download it before then and it's all yours.

Tyler reviewed Super Meat Boy when it was first released and called it "relentlessly difficult" and "the most fun you'll have by dying repeatedly." Developer Team Meat pointed out on Twitter that this is the first time Super Meat Boy has been completely free (without having to pay for a subscription that included it). If you've been dying to die repeatedly, now's your chance.