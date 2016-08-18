Stylish roguelike Below has been delayed

Capybara Games' anticipated rogue-like Below has been delayed indefinitely, the studio announced today. Scheduled to release in summer 2016 (winter in Australia), the game is still in development, but a new release window won't be provided until the team is certain it's close to completion.

"Instead of giving you a new, loose release window, we will be going dark while we take the time that we need to complete Below without compromise," the studio wrote in an announcement. "The next time you see a major Below update, that means our game has a firm release date, which we’ll share."

While Capybara Games' remained committed to its deadline until very recently, the team ultimately decided that a delay would be worthwhile in the long run. "We did a lot of soul searching. We knew we wanted to get it into your hands as soon as possible. We knew the game was there, and we’re super proud of it, but we also knew it needed more time to make sure it lives up to our studio’s standards, and the quality that you expect from our games.

"From the very beginning, Below has been our most ambitious undertaking, and we’re just not quite done excavating its depths, or polishing all of its facets."

