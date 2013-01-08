Capcom to "tighten up" Street Fighter X Mega Man with new version

Capcom's freely available Street Fighter X Mega Man platformer is both an 8-bit-style celebration of the franchises' enduring legacies and a combination of two genres I'm absolutely terrible at. Speaking to The Mega Man Network (via CVG ), Capcom Senior Community Manager Brett Elston revealed a second version of Street Fighter X Mega Man is in the works to patch up lingering issues and bugs.

"Given the tight dev window, we know there are a few rough edges left, even with a dozen people looking at this," Elston said. "To that end, we can say we're working on a second version that will release soon and hopefully address some of those known issues. It's not adding content, but we've been reading responses and can tighten up a few things before the end of the year."

Once a fan project with Capcom's oversight and financial backing, Street Fighter X Mega Man pits the blue bot against Street Fighter icons such as Chun Li and Ryu. Mega Man's reasons for training his arm-cannon onto a gang of melee brawlers aren't very clear, but the free nostalgia and chiptune soundtrack are all we need.

Grab Street Fighter X Mega Man for free from Capcom's website .