Street Fighter 5 coming to Linux and SteamOS in spring

Linux users might have been feeling a little neglected after Warner Bros. abandoned the Batman: Arkham Knight port a fortnight ago. Capcom, however, is feeling a little braver, and has released a sliver of information on the promised SteamOS and Linux release of Street Fighter 5 after long silence on the matter despite the impending PC launch: 'spring'.

The spring release will see any PC Street Fighter 5 owner gifted the new version free of charge and implement Steam controller compatibility too. Capcom are clearly determined to grow the Street Fighter community however possible—this latest announcement comes as Capcom is pushing its introductory series on the street fighters themselves.

Street Fighter 5 releases on PC tomorrow, February 16, and we'll have a review-in-progress for you later today.