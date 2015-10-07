Street Fighter 5 beta hits the PC in two weeks

Capcom has announced that the second Street Fighter 5 beta test, which will actually be the first beta on the PC, will kick off on October 22 and run through October 25.

The beta will include PC/PlayStation 4 cross-platform playtesting, as well as new characters to try, including Ken, Necalli, Vega, R. Mika, and then Rashid and Karin, who will be released on the second and third days of the testing period. Players will also be able to take advantage of unlockables this time around, including titles and possibly the Kanzuki Estate stage. Leaderboards will also be live, although—sorry, folks—none of it will carry over into the next beta or final release.

The precise start and end times of the beta will be announced later, and Capcom warned that, as an actual beta test, things may not go entirely as planned. It also reiterated its caution from a couple of weeks ago that, while the minimum system requirements will let you play the game, you'll really need the recommended spec if you want to play it properly.

The beta is technically closed but, as is so often the case these days, access can be had by preordering. Relevant links and other details are up at the Capcom blog. Street Fighter 5 is currently expected to come out in the spring of 2016.

Update: Capcom has released the full schedule for the second beta, and it turns out that PC players will be able to get into the action on October 23. The full timetable:

10/21/15 18:00 PST (10/22 02:00 BST/10:00 JST) – The second SFV beta begins for PS4 users. Characters available: Ken, Necalli, Vega, R. Mika

10/22/15 14:00 PST (22:00 BST/ 10/23 06:00 JST) – Servers down for scheduled maintenance for 12 hours.

10/23/15 02:00 PST (10:00 BST/18:00 JST) – Servers back online. Rashid unlocked.

10/23/15 09:00 PST (17:00 BST/ 10/24 01:00 JST) – The second SFV beta begins for both PC and PS4 users (cross-platform play).

10/23/15 17:00 PST (10/24 01:00 BST/09:00 JST) – Karin unlocked.

10/24/15 04:00 PST (12:00 BST/20:00 JST) – Servers down for scheduled maintenance for 10 hours.

10/24/15 14:00 PST (22:00 BST/ 10/25 06:00 JST) – Servers back online.

10/25/15 16:00 PST (10/26 0:00 BST/ 08:00 JST) – Beta 2 concludes.

It also warned that, due to unforeseen technical issues, "the beta 2 experience will likely be limited and will not operate exactly as we intended." The servers will remain online for the scheduled period, but matchmaking will likely be very slow.

Thanks, GameRanx.