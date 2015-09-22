Street Fighter 5 system requirements announced

Street Fighter 5 is still quite a distance away, but Capcom has announced the game's minimum and recommended system requirements on its blog.

This is what you'll need to hadouken a guy in the junk:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-4160 @ 3.6 GHz

RAM: 6 GB

Video: Nvidia GTX 480 or higher

Sound: DirectX-compatible sound card or onboard chipset

DirectX: Version 11

Internet: Broadband connection required

And here's what you'll need to hadouken a guy in the junk really hard:

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690K @3.50GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Video: Nvidia GTX 960

Sound: DirectX-compatible sound card or onboard chipset

DirectX: Version 11

Internet: Broadband connection required

"Just so there’s no confusion, the minimum specs are what is required for SFV to even run on your PC while the recommended specs (in bold) are necessary to achieve an optimal SFV experience," Capcom added. It also said that dates for the second beta, which will enable cross-play between the PlayStation 4 and PC, will be announced in the (hopefully not-too-distant) future.