Steam's Golden Week sale offers deep discounts on Japanese games

To celebrate Golden Week in Japan, Steam is running an aptly titled Golden Week sale. As you'd expect, the sale is almost entirely focused on games developed in Japan, and given the ongoing renaissance of Japanese games on PC, that means there's quite a lot to sift through.

Ranging everything from Resident Evil and Metal Gear Solid, through to lesser known series like the Legend of Heroes and Disgaea, some titles have as much as 75 percent cut off the top. I've listed a bunch of games I'd recommend below, but it's worth perusing the full list here. There's some nice surprises.

Nier: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition (25% off)

Disgaea (65% off)

Disgaea 5 Complete (25% off)

Steins;Gate (60% off)

Final Fantasy XV (50% off)

Tekken 7 (50% off)

SoulCalibur VI (66% off)

Dragonball FighterZ (75% off)

Bayonetta (75% off)

Nioh (50% off)

Dark Souls 3 (75% off)

