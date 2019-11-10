Popular

Steam is having a Singles' Day sale

It's a real thing apparently.

(Image credit: Valve)

November 11 is Singles' Day because 11/11 is made entirely of ones, a tradition that started in China as a jokey excuse for blind dates and parties where singletons could meet. It's become a day that's more about shopping thanks to e-commerce site Alibaba using it as an excuse to throw a sale, and now it's the world's biggest online shopping event, with almost $US 31 billion made last year.

Steam are having their own Singles' Day sale right now, with a mix of singleplayer and multiplayer games being discounted. It's a pretty eclectic selection. For instance, you can get Divinity: Original Sin 2 for 45% off, a bundle of Telltale's Batman games for 67% off, or Dragon Ball Xenoverse for 80% off.

The Singles' Day sale runs till 8am Pacific on November 12.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
