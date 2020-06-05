Steam Game Festival and EA Play Live have been postponed

The Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition, has been postponed. It was originally slated to run June 9-14, but Valve said today that it's been pushed back to June 16-22.

The Steam page for the Game Festival hasn't been updated yet, but the Steamworks page for developers does reflect the new dates.

The delay follows similar pushbacks of online events by Sony, IGN, Guerrilla Collective, and PC Gamer in support of the ongoing protests against police violence and racism spurred by the killing of George Floyd on May 25.

The EA Play Live online event planned for next week has also been postponed, and will take place on June 18.

To follow along with all the online gaming events and expos planned for this summer, keep an eye on our schedule (that we're doing our best to keep up to date) here.