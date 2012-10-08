Stealth Bastard Deluxe sneaking onto Steam this November

You'll already have October 12th and 16th marked on this year's all-black stealth advent calender, but joining Dishonored and Mark of the Ninja is Curve Studios' excellent Stealth Bastard, which is scheduled to emerge on Steam sometime in November. Originally released as freeware , the sublimely titled Stealth Bastard: Tactical Espionage Arsehole is now getting a Deluxe edition, which will add extra gadgets and suits to the sidescrolling sneak-'em-up. These include a camo suit, two types of decoy, teleporters, and the exciting-sounding 'antilight'.

Developer Jonathan Biddle revealed as much over Twitter on the weekend, sharing the above screenshot of the new game. He also revealed that levels will now download in the background, creeping onto your hard drive like a thief in the night. If you need reminding of why Stealth Bastard is worth your time, this robot-heavy video should convince you.