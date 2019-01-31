Stay in the light and try not to die in the supernatural thriller Those Who Remain

Those Who Remain is a "psychological thriller" about life in a small town, the choices we make, and the sometimes-unwelcome consequences that result. Oh, and the small town is enshrouded in the perpetual darkness of a demonic curse that's trapped its citizens in the cold clutches of an endless supernatural night.

In case that's not confusing enough, the town of Dormont is also peppered with strange portals that lead to a "mirrored version" of the world we know, and whatever happens on one side has an impact on the other. And it's up to you, ordinary-man-with-a-troubled-past Edward Turner, to survive this nightmare, discover the secret behind the demonic darkness, and travel through those portals to set things right.

I think so, anyway, but it's all a bit vague at this point. There's kind of an Alan Wake ambiance to the whole thing, as you'll need to stay in the light to survive, but without the gunplay: It looks like dodge-and-run is the operative strategy here, with resolutions coming via "tough decisions" that will impact your final fate. Developer Camel 101 also promises an "emotional narrative that addresses sensitive subjects like bullying, infidelity and suicide."

That's a tough row to hoe in a videogame, especially one that seems eager to make you scream and run and hide, but it's picked up a few indie awards in pre-release and I like the look of the trailer: It doesn't reveal anything about the promised "emotional narrative," but it does look creepy, and heaven knows I enjoy hiding behind small pieces of furniture in a desperate bid to avoid being spotted by shambling mutated horrors. Those Who Remain is expected to be out later this year.