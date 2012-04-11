Star Wars: The Old Republic patch 1.2 out tomorrow, raid monsters prepare for beating

It feels like we've been waiting forever for the Legacy system improvements contained in patch 1.2 for Star Wars: The Old Republic, but The wait is almost up. TOR will finally get the tangled, dysfunctional family trees that a Star Wars game deserves when the update goes live tomorrow.

The patch will let us weave TOR alts into grand space soap operas. Your Sith warrior can secretly be your Jedi Knight's brother, who can be a secret family friend of your Imperial Agent, who once had a cup of tea with your Republic smuggler, and so on. As fascinating as it'll be to slot everyone into a tangled family tree, the new legacy rewards are the real draw here. We'll finally be able to use all that legacy experience amassed since launch day on new race options, convenience items, new powers and more.

The update 1.2 page has an overview of the new stuff patch 1.2 will add to TOR tomorrow, and features a picture of the saddest manacled, electric bipedal crocodile monster I've ever seen. It's no surprise that he's a bit miserable. He seems to be a monster in the new Operation, Explosive Conflict, and has the look of a creature readying himself to be repeatedly beaten up by excited raid parties for the rest of his existence.

The patch will also add a bunch of features players have been asking for for a while, including guild banks and UI customisation . There will be major additions to the crafting system and we'll be able to tear top level mods out of new endgame gear and slot them into any piece of customisable apparel we fancy.

There will be a new Flashpoint as well, following on from the events of Kaon Under Siege. It's set on a lost island on Ord Mantell, and will give players the opportunity to hunt down the scum responsible for unleashing the Rakghoul virus on the galaxy and punch them with a lightsaber. Predictably, the culprits are hiding behind "endless hordes of twisted creatures," as evildoers are wont to do. That only means more XP and loot for us. Bring it on.