Star Wars Battlefront DLC Rogue One: Scarif will be out in early December

Electronic Arts has revealed that the fourth and final Star Wars Battlefront expansion, Rogue One: Scarif, will be released to season pass holders on December 6, ten days ahead of the theatrical release of the new Star Wars film, Rogue One.

The expansion will feature four new maps, including one on "the sandy beaches of Scarif" that were seen in the Rogue One theatrical trailer. There will be a pair of new heroes, Jyn Erso [good guy] and Orson Krennic [bad guy], plus a new "multi-stage game mode with space and ground combat." That sounds quite a bit like the Battle Station mode that was introduced in the previous expansion, Death Star.

To mark the one-year anniversary of Star Wars Battlefront (which is today, believe it or not), EA has made all maps and game modes from the previous three expansions—Outer Rim, Bespin, and Death Star—free until November 20. Everyone who plays over the weekend will receive quadruple experience as well.

As with the previous DLC releases, season pass holders will get Rogue One: Scarif two weeks ahead of everyone else. That means non-holders will be able to lay their hands on it beginning December 20.