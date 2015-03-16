Popular

Star Citizen SXSW trailer shows montage of modules

By

Star Citizen

Star Citizen is a game about space, and spaceships. Except when it isn't. Then it's a game about shooting people in first-person, or hanging around on planets. It's all of these things. And more.

The above video was created for SXSW festival, and it shows a montage of the modules currently and soon to be available for the game. In addition to the space fights of Arena Commander, we also get to see some first-person shooting, and the upcoming social module.

Chris Roberts' full SXSW presentation is planned for release later this week.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
